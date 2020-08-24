Galloway releases plan to address COVID-19 in Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Auditor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway announced her plan to address COVID-19 in the state.
Galloway was in Kansas City on Monday morning and Springfield on Monday afternoon, August 24 to discuss her plan.
You can click here to read “Rebuild and Recover: An Action Plan to Address COVID-19 in Missouri:”
It includes:
- Statewide mask mandate
- Rapid testing
- School reopening guidelines
- Support for community health centers
- Bring together an Emergency Medical Task Force
The plan also includes ways to rebuild Missouri’s economy and how to help community and local governments rebuild.
