Fort Massac Encampment canceled

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another popular tourist event held in Metropolis, Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced the 2020 Fort Massac Encampment has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The event was scheduled for October 17-18 at Fort Massac State Park.
According to IDNR Director Colleen Callahan, due to the popular event attracting thousands from all over the state and neighboring states, holding the enactment would likely violate social distancing and crowd size requirements.
The decision to cancel this year’s enactment was made in consultation with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office.
The enactment offers educational programming with mock military battles, tactical demonstrations, military retreat ceremonies, food and craft vendors and other family friendly activities.
IDNR hopes to hold the event in 2021.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.