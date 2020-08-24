Foggy and Calm Monday Morning

Mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s this morning. Patchy to dense fog may form before dawn. Today will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid! High temperatures during the afternoon will be in the low 90s with feel like temps in the mid 90s.. There is a small chance of an isolated pop-up shower or storms.
Hot and humid weather will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday.
At the end of the week, we will be watching for possible remnants of Laura to bring clouds, rain, and storms to the Heartland.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.