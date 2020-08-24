First Alert: Hot, humid summer day

(KFVS) - Patchy dense fog is possible in some areas of the Heartland this morning.
This afternoon will be sunny, hot and humid.
High temperatures will be in the low 90s with feel like temps in the mid 90s.
There is a small chance for an isolated pop-up shower or storms.
Hot and humid weather will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday.
At the end of the week, we will be watching for possible remnants of Laura to bring clouds, rain and storms to the Heartland.
