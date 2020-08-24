Egyptian Health Department reports 2 COVID-19 cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported two more COVID-19 cases on August 24.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- One female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation
White County
- One female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation
To date, Saline County has had a total of 155 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.
White County has had a total of 113 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 61 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.