Egyptian Health Department reports 2 COVID-19 cases
By Jessica Ladd | August 24, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 4:19 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported two more COVID-19 cases on August 24.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • One female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation

White County

  • One female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 155 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.

White County has had a total of 113 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 61 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

