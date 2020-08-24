East Prairie, Mo. school district delays start of school year

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Parents are speaking out, and giving their thoughts, about the delay of the East Prairie R-2 School District school system.
Last week, Superintendent Leslie Jones announced plans to push back the start of the school year two weeks.
“Some parents are like, okay, I’ve had these kids since March. It’s time to get them out of my hair,” said Dee Loomis who has grandchildren in the East Prairie School District.
“Whatever the parent feels comfortable with is the way I feel about that,” she said. “Some of my grandkids are going to go to school, some of my grandkids are going to do online.
Grandmother Shelley Pruett called pushing back the school year a great idea because coronavirus cases are on the rise in the area.
“I think a lot of it too is more on getting schools ready for 6-feet apart and how many kids to have in a class.”
She also understands some parents are ready for a break.
“It’s hectic,” she said. “They get on your nerves and everything, but I think it’s really good that they pushed it back.”
Seventh grader James Edwards said he’s ready for school, but not looking forward to wearing a mask all day.
“We’re going to have to wear a mask for like the whole hour,” he said. “I have asthma real bad and at least you’re not going to catch nothing.”
The East Prairie R-2 School District schools are set to start on Tuesday, September 8.
