Du Quoin, Ill. police investigating after 2 men found dead in vehicle

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after two men were found dead in a vehicle in a parking lot.
Du Quoin police were called to the Walmart parking lot on Grant Way around 1:26 a.m. on Sunday, August 23 for a report of two unresponsive people.
Officers found two men dead inside the vehicle.
They were identified as 41-year-old Jeremy W. Sizemore and 41-year-old Jarrod W. Sizemore, both from Du Quoin.
Police say a cause of death has not been determined.
The investigation is being conducted by the Du Quoin Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators and the Perry County Ambulance Service.
