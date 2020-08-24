Crews battle fire at Kennett, Mo. restaurant

Crews battle fire at Kennett, Mo. restaurant
Kennett firefighters were dispatched early Monday morning to D n R’s McCormick’s Steakhouse for a report of a fire. (Source: Kennett Fire Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | August 24, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT - Updated August 24 at 9:35 AM

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Fire crews battled an early morning business fire in Kennett, Missouri on Monday morning, August 24.

Crews were dispatched to D n R’s McCormick’s Steakhouse for a report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived they found moderate flame and smoke coming from the building.

In a Facebook post, D n R’s said the fire was small, contained in the loft and was put out before much damage could be caused.

We had a small fire in the loft . It was caught and put out before much damage ￼.

Posted by D n R's McCormick's Steakhouse on Monday, August 24, 2020

According to the Kennett Fire Department, a malfunctioning electrical box possibly caused the fire.

Dispatched to D&R’s for a structure Fire, upon arrival there was moderate flame and moderate smoke coming from the structure. Possible cause was a malfunctioning electrical box.

Posted by Kennett Fire Department on Monday, August 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.