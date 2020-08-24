Crews battle fire at Kennett, Mo. restaurant

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Fire crews battled an early morning business fire in Kennett, Missouri on Monday morning, August 24.
Crews were dispatched to D n R’s McCormick’s Steakhouse for a report of a fire.
When firefighters arrived they found moderate flame and smoke coming from the building.
In a Facebook post, D n R’s said the fire was small, contained in the loft and was put out before much damage could be caused.
According to the Kennett Fire Department, a malfunctioning electrical box possibly caused the fire.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.