Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois help students with remote learning

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s the first day of school for Carbondale Schools kicking off the year with 100 percent remote learning for the students instead of returning to the classrooms.
We checked in with the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois who are helping out scores of students to help them with remote learning and any questions they may have going forward.
The Boys & Girls Club wanted to make sure safety was priority with social distancing measures, temperature checks and other modifications to help ensure educational needs would be met without the worry of COVID-19.
Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois CEO Tina Carpenter said it’s important they have staff there and a safe facility to help with any adjustment the students need.
“The schools have really have worked hard all summer to get prepared and we’ve partnered with them,” Carpenter said. “I think it’s just a new normal but we’re here for the kids, we’re here for the families and the communities and it’s exciting and rewarding.”
One student we talked to said while it’s different seeing his teachers and classmates on a screen, he is appreciative to be back in school to where he can get back to some normalcy and is able to start learning again.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.