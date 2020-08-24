Bost co-sponsors bill to defund cities that defund law enforcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Representative Mike Bost has joined 17 Republicans and four Democrats in co-sponsoring a bill that would prevent cities that defund or disband local law enforcement for receiving certain Economic Development Assistance Program funding and Community Development Block grants.
The bill, HR 7632, also known as the Defund Cities that Defund the Police Act, was introduced in the House on July 17.
“‘Defund the police’ might be a trendy hashtag for some social media users nowadays, but the intent behind it is dangerous,” Bost said in a released statement. “I believe that any case of alleged police brutality or racial injustice should be investigated to the full measure of the law, but it’s downright stupid to think that getting rid of police will make our communities safer. Cutting law enforcement leads to more lawlessness, not less. I hope this legislation will make cities think twice before they defund their police departments.”
Protesters are pushing to “defund the police” over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans killed by law enforcement.
