Bost co-sponsors bill to defund cities that defund law enforcement

“‘Defund the police’ might be a trendy hashtag for some social media users nowadays, but the intent behind it is dangerous,” Bost said in a released statement. “I believe that any case of alleged police brutality or racial injustice should be investigated to the full measure of the law, but it’s downright stupid to think that getting rid of police will make our communities safer. Cutting law enforcement leads to more lawlessness, not less. I hope this legislation will make cities think twice before they defund their police departments.”