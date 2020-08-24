Bi-County Health reports 12 more COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin- Williamson County region on August 24.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin
- Females: One teenager, one in their 50s, and one in their 60s
- Males: One in their 60s
Williamson
- Females: One teenager, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, and one in their 60s
- Males: One in their 20s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, and one in their 70s
To date, there have been a total of 741 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 292 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including nine deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 414 have recovered in Williamson County and 179 have recovered in Franklin County.
