1 arrested in connection to Carbondale apartment fire

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was arrested in connection to an apartment fire.
On Sunday, August 23 at 9:07 p.m., the Carbondale Fire Department responded to a fire on the third floor of Ivy Hall on W. Mill St. This is across the street from Southern Illinois University.
Crews found a fire in one apartment on the third floor. The fire was out by 9:13 p.m.
Fire crews searched the apartment building for any occupants. No one was injured.
According to the City of Carbondale, fire/arson investigators were called to the scene and one person was arrested in connection to the fire.
Damage estimates are not available at this time.
Carbondale police helped with the investigation and the Jackson County Ambulance Service was also on scene.
