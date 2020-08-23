Prayer parade held for Sikeston teachers and students

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A prayer parade was held for students and staff at the Sikeston Public School District on Sunday.
Community members gathered together with the Terra Nova Church and school members to form a prayer parade which drove through the parking lot of each school building in the district to pray for both students and staff.
Chad Bles is a Pastor at Terra Nova Church and also a Sikeston district school board member. He says it's important that they show their support for all the teachers, staff and students during these unique times.
"I think it's important for us as parents, community members and community leaders to keep our teachers encouraged," Bles said. "They again are going to face some very uncertain times in the days ahead. Again, this is a feat and we're asking them to be teachers, to be mommas, to be nurses, to be all kinds of things in the classroom this year."
Wing Elementary Principal Alecia Jordan said as a school, their first priority is still student safety and student health.
"Nothing about that has changed," Jordan said. "We're just going to have to provide that in a couple of different ways which we're fully prepared to do. But I think we're all here tonight because we also believe in the power of prayer and we just feel like this is the best way to get our best foot forward."
Sikeston School District’s first day of school is on Tuesday, August 25.
