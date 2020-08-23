Gov. Parson to visit Southeast Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) – Governor Mike Parson will make multiple appearances in Southeast Missouri this week.
Governor Parson will also attend various meetings and events across the state, including several meetings with Missouri health care representatives to discuss the use of CARES Act funding and expansion of telehealth services during COVID-19.
Monday, August 24
Governor Parson will assist the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in distributing cloth face masks to the St. Charles County School District.
Tuesday, August 25
Governor Parson will meet with health care providers in Springfield and Poplar Bluff. He will also travel to Sikeston to tour the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.
Wednesday, August 26
Governor Parson will meet with health care providers in Columbia and St. Louis. He will also attend a ribbon cutting event at St. Charles Community College.
Governor Parson’s schedule for Thursday, August 27 and Friday, August 28 will be provided later this week.
Parson will hold one briefing at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26 to provide an update on current events in Missouri. The briefing will be live-streamed on Governor Parson’s Facebook page, and pictures will be available on Flickr.
