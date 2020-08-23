First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The low pressure area that has been bringing showers to eastern counties is pushing off to the east, and the weather for the next few days will be mainly rain-free but also hotter and more humid as high pressure aloft builds in from the west. A bit of fog again this morning will give way to a mostly sunny, hot and humid afternoon. Monday thru Wednesday look even hotter, with highs in the low 90s and heat indices approaching 100 as dew points get back to around 70. There may be enough moisture for a few afternoon storms by Wednesday, but until then it will be mainly dry.