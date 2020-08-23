First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

We’ll be in a quiet ‘summer’ pattern for the first half of the upcoming work week, with mainly dry conditions under an upper ridge. Nights will be mainly clear and a bit muggy, with some patchy fog at times. Daytimes will be mostly sunny and seasonably hot/humid, with afternoon highs in the low 90s, and dewpoints near 70. Not record-setting, but afternoon heat indices will likely peak in the 95 to 100 range, so uncomfortable.
We are still watching our tropical systems for potential impacts later in the week….in particular TS Laura…which is likely to eventually make it into the Gulf of Mexico as a Cat 2 or 3 hurricane. Spaghetti plots show that several models take the remnant low through our region Thursday night into Friday morning. Depending on how close it comes to the Heartland, this could result in some heavy rain, strong winds and potentially strong thunderstorms, so stay tuned!
