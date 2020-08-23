First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

We are still watching our tropical systems for potential impacts later in the week….in particular TS Laura…which is likely to eventually make it into the Gulf of Mexico as a Cat 2 or 3 hurricane. Spaghetti plots show that several models take the remnant low through our region Thursday night into Friday morning. Depending on how close it comes to the Heartland, this could result in some heavy rain, strong winds and potentially strong thunderstorms, so stay tuned!