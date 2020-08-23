First Alert: Hot and humid the next few days

(KFVS) -The weather for the next few days will be mainly rain-free but also hotter and more humid.
A bit of fog again this morning will give way to a mostly sunny, hot and humid afternoon.
Monday thru Wednesday look even hotter, with highs in the low 90s and heat indices approaching 100 as dew points get back to around 70.
There may be enough moisture for a few afternoon storms by Wednesday, but until then it will be mainly dry.
The longer-term forecast will be determined by the eventual path of Hurricane Laura.
NHC forecast track has the remnant low moving right over us about Friday morning.
This could easily change with time.
If it does verify, we would likely get some wind and rain and even strong storms Thursday night into early Friday.
Behind the storm cooler and less humid air will blow in for next weekend.
