Egyptian Health Dept. reports 6 more COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on August 23. (Source: Live 5/File)
By Jessica Ladd | August 23, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT - Updated August 23 at 1:21 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on August 23.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • A female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 60s, case status in progress

White County

  • A male, in his teens, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 70s, at home and in isolation
  • A male, in his 70s, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 80s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 154 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.

White County has had a total of 112 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 61 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

