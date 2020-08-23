Egyptian Health Dept. reports 6 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on August 23.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- A female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation
- A female, in her 60s, case status in progress
White County
- A male, in his teens, at home and in isolation
- A female, in her 70s, at home and in isolation
- A male, in his 70s, at home and in isolation
- A female, in her 80s, at home and in isolation
To date, Saline County has had a total of 154 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.
White County has had a total of 112 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 61 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.