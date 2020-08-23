43,529 coronavirus cases reported in Kentucky

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - As of 3 p.m. Aug. 23, Gov. Beshear stated that there were at least 43,529 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 467 of which were newly reported Sunday.
“We are seeing a steady number of coronavirus cases among the young in Kentucky, and make no mistake: Youth is not a guarantee of a good outcome against this virus,” the Governor said.
He also reported nine new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 881.
“That’s nine more families that are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.
