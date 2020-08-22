I-24 at 31mm in Livingston Co. open after pickup vs. motorcycle crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The westbound lanes of I-24 near the 31 mile marker in Livingston County are open following a pickup vs. motorcycle crash.
Livingston County Emergency Management reported the crash was blocking the westbound lanes of I-24 near the 31 mile marker in Livingston County.
Early reports indicate the crash was at or under the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Overpass.
The pickup vs. motorcycle crash is believed to be a secondary crash due to the backup from an earlier Multi-vehicle crash that has restricted I-24 westbound to one lane near the 27mm in Livingston County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.