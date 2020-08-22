11 more COVID-19 cases reported by Egyptian Health Department

The Egyptian Health Department reported eleven more COVID-19 cases on August 22. (Source: Stock image/ Pexels)
By Jessica Ladd | August 22, 2020

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported eleven more COVID-19 cases on August 22.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • A female, in her teens, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 40′s, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 70′s, at home and in isolation

Gallatin County

  • A female, under the age of 1, case status in progress
  • A female, in her 20s, case status in progress

White County

  • A male, under the age of 10, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her teens, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation
  • A male, in his 50s, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 152 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.

White County has had a total of 108 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 61 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

