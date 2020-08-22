$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Florence, Ky.

FLORENCE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another Kentucky resident is now $1 million richer as a Mega Millions ticket sold in Florence matched all five winning numbers Friday night.
Chip Polston, Senior Vice President of Communications with the Kentucky Lottery, said the winning ticket did not match the Mega Ball number, but that the winning prize for matching all five white-ball numbers was $1 million.
The winning Mega Millions numbers from Friday are 11-15-31-42-63 with a Mega Ball number of 14.
This is the second million-dollar lottery ticket sold in Kentucky in the last two weeks. A player in Nicholasville won $1 million after a Powerball drawing on August 8.
Another Kentucky Lottery player in Louisville also won a million dollars from a scratch-off ticket purchased at a gas station in Shelbyville on Wednesday.
The Kentucky Lottery says that lottery security will run a series of checks for the Florence store that sold the winning ticket Monday morning. Once those checks are finalized, the name of the store will be released.
The person with the winning ticket is asked to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a secure location. They will have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize at the Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.
