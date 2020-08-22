First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

After a taste of early fall this past week, the pattern going forward is looking more like August again….with warmer temps and more humidity. Today is looking a bit like Friday, as a weak upper low to our south impacts our weather a bit. This morning we’ve got fog advisories in effect for patchy dense fog. Once that goes away, the day should end up as warm and moderately humid, with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms mainly over our southeastern counties. Best chance of rain again today will be over Ky, Tn, and adjacent areas of the Bootheel and SE Illinois. Showers should fizzle after sunset….and Sunday is looking drier and a touch warmer as the upper low pushes off to the east.
The week ahead starts out mostly sunny, hot and humid as we end up under an upper ridge for a few days. Highs look to sneak back to about 90 or a bit above again. Later in the week our weather may depend on the eventual path of TS Laura, which looks to be somewhere along the central Gulf coast eventually. Current forecasts have the remnants very close to our region by next Friday and Saturday, but of course a minor shift would have major affects on our weathers, so stay tuned.
