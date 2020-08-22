First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Once again today we had a few showers and thunderstorms in eastern counties, on the back edge of an upper low over the Tennessee River valley. These should fizzle after sunset, leading to a mostly quiet and mild evening. This upper low will push off to the east starting Sunday, leading to a prolonged period of seasonably hot, humid and mostly dry weather.
The first half of the upcoming week shows an upper ridge building over the region. This should keep us hot, humid and mostly rain free. Highs look to be in the low 90s, with heat index numbers of about 95 to 100. Later in the week the remnants of TS Laura may end up approaching from the south. Depending on the path, obviously, it could bring us some wind and rain from late Thursday into early Friday….followed by dry and quieter weather for the following weekend.
