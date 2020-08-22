First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The first half of the upcoming week shows an upper ridge building over the region. This should keep us hot, humid and mostly rain free. Highs look to be in the low 90s, with heat index numbers of about 95 to 100. Later in the week the remnants of TS Laura may end up approaching from the south. Depending on the path, obviously, it could bring us some wind and rain from late Thursday into early Friday….followed by dry and quieter weather for the following weekend.