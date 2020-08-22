43,066 COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - As of 4 p.m. Aug. 22, Gov. Beshear stated there were at least 43,066 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 814 of which were newly reported Saturday.
Among children ages 6-18, 93 have tested positive or were identified as “probable” for having tested positive for COVID-19.
“A hundred and ten kids 18 and under on today’s report – we continue to see far too many,” said the Governor. “And in many of the places hardest hit for kids, they’re looking at opening schools this Monday or very soon.”
There were eight new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 872 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“That’s eight additional families who are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.