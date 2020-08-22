Cape Girardeau firefighters teach CPR and promote life saving app

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau firefighters taught dozens of people CPR and how to stop a bleeding puncture wound at the Cape Riverfront Market on Saturday.
Firefighters are also there promoting a new app called PulsePoint to let people of Cape Girardeau know about if there is someone with a cardiac arrest nearby. People then can physically go to that person at the location alerted and can help with CPR to help save their life.
Cape Girardeau firefighter/EMT Chris Miller said it's important that people get trained in CPR so they can help save a life in the minutes before help arrives.
"It takes time for us to get out of the station and get to your emergency," Miller said. "We want to be there within 4 minutes, but that 4 minutes is critical of time that could be lost for you saving a life. So by you getting there to the scene first before the fire department and providing that extra CPR help, it's a huge benefit."
Right now, the app works for anyone within the city limits of Cape Girardeau. If there is a call out for a cardiac distress and if you are within a quarter of a mile of it, you can help if you know CPR.
“The more people trained the better,” Miller said. “So we never know where an emergency is going to happen but if you’re in the city of Cape and we have hundreds of people trained in CPR, it’s going to be great that people will hopefully be nearby and be able to get that bystander CPR; hands only started and keep that heart moving, so we can get there with our full equipment and continue the process.”
Miller said they have two free CPR classes in October at the fire station open for people to learn the process. Just call the Cape Girardeau Fire Department at 573-339-6330 for more information.
If you would like to learn more about PulsePoint, you can go to pulsepoint.org or download the app on your mobile device.
Pulsepoint is sponsored by the Saint Francis Foundation, in collaboration with the City of Cape Girardeau Fire/Rescue and the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
