Bi-County Health reports 27 more COVID-19 cases
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson county region on August 22. (Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Jessica Ladd | August 22, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 2:41 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson county region on August 22.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:

Franklin County

  • Females: One teenager, one in their 20s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, and one in their 70s
  • Males: One in their 20s and two in their 30s

Williamson County

  • Males: Four teenagers, one in their 20s, three in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s,
  • Females: One teenager, two in their 20s, one in their 30s, and two in their 40s

To date, there have been a total of 709 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 284 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including nine deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 375 have recovered in Williamson County and 174 have recovered in Franklin County.

