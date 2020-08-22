Bi-County Health reports 27 more COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson county region on August 22.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One teenager, one in their 20s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, and one in their 70s
- Males: One in their 20s and two in their 30s
Williamson County
- Males: Four teenagers, one in their 20s, three in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s,
- Females: One teenager, two in their 20s, one in their 30s, and two in their 40s
To date, there have been a total of 709 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 284 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including nine deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 375 have recovered in Williamson County and 174 have recovered in Franklin County.
