Armed robbery in Carbondale, 5 suspects arrested

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On August 19 at approximately 1:46 p.m., City of Carbondale police officers responded to an armed robbery in the 700 block of E. Main.
The victim reported being battered with a firearm and robbed.
The suspects fled the scene in a blue Sport Utility Vehicle.
Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and arrested all five occupants in the 400 block of South Wall Street.
Those arrested were Dakota Miskelley, 29, of Marion, Brent Odum, 27, of Marion, Tommi Burnett-Miner, 25, of Carbondale, Nichole Swann, 30, of Marion, and Alexis Wagner, 24, of Herrin.
The investigation revealed that the suspects and victim are all acquaintances.
The charges are as follows:
Miskelley
- Armed Robbery and a Pope County warrant
Swann
- Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery and a Franklin County warrant
Odum
- Armed Robbery and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
Wagner
- Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery and Possession of Methamphetamine
Burnett-Miner
- Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery.
All five arrestees were incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.