What you need to know Aug. 21

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, August 21.
The Heartland is slowly getting warmer and more humid over the next few days.
Afternoon highs today will be in the mid-80s.
By Sunday high temperatures will reach near 90. Feel-like temps will be slightly higher.
This afternoon there is also a slight chance for a shower and thunderstorms in our southeastern counties in western Kentucky and Tennessee.
It is possible some storms could creep into extreme southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
Storms should fizzle out after sunset.
Tonight will be mild and calm.
Shower chances pop back up again in our southeastern counties on Saturday afternoon.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm and mainly dry.
Much of next week looks dry with hotter and more humid weather returning.
- Two men involved in a shooting in Marion now face murder charges.
- Joe Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday night with a vow to be a unifying “ally of the light” who would move an America in crisis past the chaos of President Donald Trump’s tenure.
- Wildfires that have claimed at least five lives and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes continue to blaze around California.
- Facing public backlash, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is set to testify Friday about disruptions in mail delivery.
- The presiding commissioner in St. Francois County issues a ‘strong recommendation’ for people to wear masks to slow the spread of the virus.
- Heartland universities are working with local health departments to contract trace for COVID-19.
- A southern Illinois woman used her time in quarantine to help educate children about the pandemic with her first published book.
- Sometime next year, genetically modified mosquitoes will be released in the Florida Keys in an effort to combat persistent insect-borne diseases such as Dengue fever and the Zika virus.
- Tainted peaches could be the cause of a salmonella outbreak in nine states.
- New guidance from President Donald Trump’s administration that declares teachers to be “critical infrastructure workers” could give the green light to exempting teachers from quarantine requirements after being exposed to COVID-19.
- South Dakota health officials warned Thursday that a number of people who attended the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this month, including some who came from out of state, have come down with COVID-19.
- At least 4,800 chicks shipped to Maine farmers through the U.S. Postal Service have reportedly arrived dead in recent weeks after rapid cuts hit the federal mail carrier’s operations.
