A warm weekend ahead, with some scattered storms too

A very typical August weekend ahead. Temperatures will be closer to normal, and some scattered storms are expected both afternoons. There is a slightly better chance for a few more storms on Saturday afternoon, but many areas will remain dry. It will be warmer and a bit stickier too. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday rain and thunderstorm chances go down. Only a couple isolated storms likely. Temperatures will rise, with highs in the lower 90s in many areas. The heat and humidity stick around for next week. Temperatures will actually be a little above average for this time of year. We are watching the tropics closely. We could have impacts late next week depending on the tracks of the tropical systems.