Three Rivers College awarded $1.6M for retention, graduation rate program

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Rivers College announced their “ACHIEVE” program has been awarded more than $1.6 million in federal funds for five more years.
The grant begins on September 1.
ACHIEVE operates under the federal TRiO Student Support Services program on the Poplar Bluff Campus.
The goal of the program is to increase the retention and graduation rates of its 250 student participants to help students make the transition from one level of higher education to the next.
According to TRC, ACHIEVE focuses on individual participant needs.
“College can be an overwhelming experience for many students, especially those who have significant barriers to overcome in order to complete their education,” said Allen. “ACHIEVE empowers students to take control of their education path to help them succeed in college and beyond.”
ACHIEVE provides academic support, advising, tutoring, guidance, and counseling to help students stay on track.
Current and prospective Three Rivers students that are U.S. citizens and need academic support can apply for the program if they meet one of the following criteria:
- Student has a financial need.
- Student is a first-generation college student (neither parent has a bachelor’s degree).
- Student with a documented disability.
Online applications for the ACHIEVE program can be found here.
