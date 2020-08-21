Southeast Mo. State University cancels Family Weekend, Homecoming Festivities

“The challenges brought on by the pandemic are like none before faced, and in consideration of the health and safety of our community, students and their families, alumni and friends of Southeast, we are cancelling our Family Weekend and Homecoming events and will determine whether they can be rescheduled at a later time,” said Southeast President Carlos Vargas. “This decision was not made lightly; however, our focus must remain on providing a safe environment while working to minimize exposure to the virus.”