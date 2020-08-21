Southeast Mo. State names new director of university communications

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University named its new director of university communications.
Kathy Harper was selected after a national search. She will begin before October 1 and follows Ann Hayes, who retired as director of university communications on July 31.
Harper will be responsible for reputation management of the university, reports to Southeast President Carlos Vargas and serves as a member of the executive staff. Additionally, the director of university communications researches, writes and edits news releases and a variety of documents; and serves as a university spokesperson/public information officer in response to media inquiries.
“I have a passion for higher education and how it can change the trajectory of a person’s life, not only for them but their family as well. Southeast’s student-centered mission and vision fits with my passion and is what attracted me to the position,” she said. “Throughout the interview process I was impressed by commitment and focus of President Vargas and the leadership team. I look forward to joining them in helping the university, and most importantly its students, soar to even greater heights.”
Harper served as a marketing and communication consultant for the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Division of Continuing Studies during the 2019-2020 academic year.
She comes to Southeast with more than 10 years of higher education experience, which extends beyond her time at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and includes service at the University of Florida.
She holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Florida and a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Brigham Young University, and is currently pursuing a doctorate in mass communications from the University of Florida.
In addition to her higher education experience, Harper brings to Southeast more than 15 years of professional and not-for-profit experience including Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida; Visit Jacksonville, the official travel information resource for Jacksonville, Florida; Special Olympic World Games; Salt Lake Olympic Organizing Committee; Delta Air Lines; Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games; and the Georgia State Games Commission.
Dr. Vargas also thanked Hayes for her many years of service at Southeast.
“I would be remiss not to offer my sincere gratitude to Ann Hayes for her nearly 30 years of superior communications guidance and support at Southeast,” he said. “Ann began at Southeast in 1991 as News Bureau Director and subsequently became Director of University Communications serving five University Presidents. She played a central role as the University’s spokesperson, managing crisis and emergency communications, and coordinating the University’s messaging on key initiatives such as the Will to Do brand and so much more. She has given tirelessly of her time and talent in service to Southeast, and I wish her nothing but the best on a very well-deserved retirement.”
