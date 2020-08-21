Southeast Missouri State University reports 5 students have tested positive for COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) is reporting five students have tested positive for COVID-19.
The university did not say if these students lived on or off the campus.
SEMO posts positive cases their COVID-19 webpage.
Due to privacy safeguards, SEMO may have very limited testing information about the campus community.
There may be positive test results that the University’s leadership are not aware of, especially those that are performed off campus.
