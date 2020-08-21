S7HD reports 15 newly recovered COVID-19 patients

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 15 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Currently, there are 571 residents from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
S7HD also confirms four new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
One case is in Massac County, and three cases are in Union County.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 679 cases of COVID-19.
There have been 22 deaths reported by S7HD.
