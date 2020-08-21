Paducah man charged for sodomy, sexual abuse of a victim under 12

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Raymond Hanson, 60, of Paducah, has been charged with first degree sodomy and first degree sexual abuse, both of a victim under 12 years of age.
During June of 2020, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department began to investigate the alleged sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 in McCracken County.
On Friday, August 21, Hanson was interviewed by detectives of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
During the interview, Hanson admitted to sexual interaction with the victim.
This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.
Hanson was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.