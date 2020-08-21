2,208 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,208 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 24 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported deaths, some were in the Heartland: a man in his 90s from Perry County and a man in his 70s from Williamson County.
IDPH reported a total of 215,929 cases, including 7,857 deaths.
As of Thursday night, 1,526 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 3,592,919 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
IDPH also reported on Friday that 20 counties are now considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.
Those counties include: Bureau, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jefferson, Logan, Madison, Monroe, Moultrie, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, White, Will and Williamson.
A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators increase.
According to the health department, these counties saw cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, neighborhood gatherings, parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars, sports camps, and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home. Cases connected to schools are also beginning to be reported.
Public health officials report seeing people not social distancing or using face coverings. Additionally, there are reports of individuals who are ill attributing their symptoms to allergies or other illnesses, or not being forthcoming about their symptoms or close contacts.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.