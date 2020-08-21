Murphysboro, Ill. business reacts to upcoming mask mandate

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - As the cases in Jackson County continue to rise, cities are taking more precautions to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Murphysboro held a city council meeting on Thursday night to discuss making a mask mandate throughout city limits.
With the vote going 7-3 in favor of the mask mandate, it will go into effect on Sunday, August 23. If you can not socially distance yourself from others, masks will be required. Also, a mask will also be required when entering businesses.
Mayor Will Stephens said most businesses have already been requiring face coverings.
“Well, I think most businesses were already doing a lot of the things that are talked about in the ordinance. So, I don’t think it will be a major adjustment,” he said. “I think it will just give them another tool if somebody is in their business that refuses to wear a mask.”
Over at 17th Street BBQ co-owner Amy Mills agreed with the city’s decision.
“I am pleased with the with the city council’s decision to pass the mask mandate,” she said.
Mills said she does not need a second shut down to 17th street.
“We are very concerned about safety here,” she said. “We do not want to have to shut down again.”
Masks are required everywhere throughout the premise at 17th Street.
“As you approach our restaurant, when you are speaking to our server, as you leave and as you enter the building to use the restroom,” Mills said.
According to the Jackson County Health Departments, 17th Street BBQ is one of the few businesses they are aware of that is aiding contact tracing.
“One thing we’ve implemented is contact tracing, so when you come to eat here you will sign this form and let us know who you are, if somebody were to dine on our patio and call us and say they were infected, we would be able to trace back and let people know who were on the patio on that date,” Mills said.
