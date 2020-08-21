Ky. application for additional federal unemployment aid approved

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Beshear announced Friday, Aug. 21 that Kentucky’s application for additional unemployment insurance assistance from the federal government has been approved.
The approval of the application will allow about 80,000 Kentuckians to receive an additional $400 in aid instead of $300.
The additional aid will be allotted for the weeks of July 26 through Aug. 15.
“We have decided to provide an extra $100 using CARES Act money. Kentucky’s portion will be approximately $8 million per week, for a total of $24 million over the three-week initial grant period,” Gov. Beshear said.
The governor said reconfiguring the computer systems to pay the added $400 is likely to take about two weeks. That means benefits recipients should not expect payments until sometime in early September.
The Labor Cabinet filed the application for the Lost Wages Assistance Program, which is operated through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, on Thursday.
The new aid will replace the additional $600 supplement that ended in July. That program ended without a replacement by the U.S. Congress.
On August 8, President Donald Trump signed a memorandum seeking to extend some additional benefits to Americans whose jobs have been harmed or eliminated by the pandemic.
According to Beshear, only seven states have been approved for the program. Those states include: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico and Utah.
