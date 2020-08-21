Jackson County Health Department reports 19 new cases of COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County Health Department was notified in the past 24 hours of 19 Jackson County residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. T
To date, there have been 836 confirmed cases in the county, including 20 related deaths.
Seventeen residents were newly released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 732.
The health department is encouraging citizens to practice the following guidance from public health to reduce transmission of COVID-19:
- Maintain social distance from others as much as possible
- Wear a face mask out in public
- Avoid social gatherings, especially indoors, and limit gathering size
- Wash hands frequently
- Stay home if you are symptomatic
- Work with health department officials as they conduct contact tracing
