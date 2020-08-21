I55 Truck Show in Perryville

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
A show for big trucks is taking place this weekend in Perryville, where more than 50 semi’s are expected to gather in the downtown square. Truckers at Stegall’s truck shop are polishing, fixing and wiping down their 18 wheelers, as they get ready for the Laid Back on I 55 truck show.
“We live in a very strong trucking community and we want to show appreciation. And without truckers, nothing moves in America.”
Business owner James Stegall came up with the idea and says it’s the perfect time for truckers to feel appreciated.
“I felt like there are a lot of local truckers who don’t get to really show their trucks off that work all year long on their trucks and there are no local shows. It’s a perfect area, a perfect time to allow a lot of these local guys, the farmers, the local truckers to bring their trucks out and show them off.
At the laid back on I 55 truck show, it’s not just 18 wheelers the community will get to enjoy. There’s also plenty of fun games and other activities set to take place throughout the day, for people of all ages.
“So, we have a lot of fun things going on this year. We have giveaways going on, a raffle going on, kiddie tractor pulls. We’ll be voting on the trucks and giving out awards.”
Event organizer Tiffany Rhoden says, even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, people should still come out and have fun.
“It’s a crazy tie right now. And we want people to start getting back to normalcy as much as possible. And I think this, our truck show will start that off.
She says along with showing off the trucks and bringing the community together, the main purpose is to benefit kids with disabilities.
“One of our main purposes is to raise awareness and money for downs syndrome association.
The Laid Back on I-55 Truck show takes place Friday from 1- 10pm and Saturday from 8am to 6pm. Personal protective equipment is recommended but not required and the cost to enter is free.
