Heartland woman writes children’s book about pandemic

SESSER, Mo. (KFVS) - The first day of school is upon us for some Heartland schools and a lot will look different. That’s why one local woman wrote a book to help children understand more about the pandemic.
Alez is here to make this pandemic a little easier on kids.
“So, kids can hopefully not be frightened of the changes and realize that yes we’re all in this together,” said Karen Allen Howard, author.
“Alez Learns About Germs” is Howard’s first published book.
“I thought, ‘wow what I am going to do with all this time,’ and I would like to help in anyway I can with the pandemic,” she said.
Howard was furloughed from her nursing job and was spending time with her grandkids.
“I said you got to get back to school and he said, ‘grandma I’m not gonna go back to school’. I said ‘why and he said you know that thing, that thing’. I said, ‘you mean the virus,” she said.
She said after that conversation an idea sparked in her head.
“I realized there probably needed to be some education out there for kids and young kids, so they don’t feel frighten or alone with all the changes that are going on right now,” she said.
Howard said Alez will help kids understand three main things.
“The hand washing, the social distancing and the mask wearing,” she said.
Howard said the story line and illustrations are meant to be fun, to help with the new normal.
“All these changes that are happening, they don’t have to be stressful, they don’t have to be scary and the need to feel that these changes are happening for their benefit,” she said.
“Alez Learns About Germs” is available on Amazon.
