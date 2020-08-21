Heartland AMC Theatre locations to open by Labor Day weekend

(KFVS) - Some Heartland AMC Theatres will be open by Labor Day weekend.
In Missouri, the Poplar Bluff and Farmington locations will open on September 3.
In Illinois, the Carbondale, Marion and Mount Vernon locations will also reopen on September 3.
You can click here to read about the cleaning procedures.
Masks will be required and the auditoriums will be filled at 40 percent capacity for social distancing.
As for concessions, cashless transactions are preferred, but cash will still be accepted if needed. Condiments will be available by request. Popcorn and drink refills will be temporarily unavailable.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.