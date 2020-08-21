Gov. Pritzker announces 8 principles for clean, renewable Ill. economy

“When it comes to clean energy innovation, Illinois is a leader in the Midwest, and by working together we can build on that progress to protect consumers and the climate,” said Governor Pritzker. “With these principles as a starting point, we will ensure any legislation on energy includes robust consumer protections as we work to increase transparency and restore the public’s faith in this process. I will be an advocate for ratepayers, so they know they will finally have a seat at the table. These principles represent guideposts for crafting a legislative proposal that puts consumers and climate first, and I look forward to working with our legislative partners, advocacy groups, and other concerned citizens to bring this effort home.”