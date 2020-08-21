Gov. Pritzker announces 8 principles for clean, renewable Ill. economy

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced eight principles to transition Illinois to a clean energy economy.
The principles announced on Friday, August 21, focus on increasing utility accountability and transparency, creating new clean energy jobs in the state, reducing harmful emissions and maintaining low energy costs for consumers and industrial users.
They include:
- Strengthen Utility Company Transparency and Ethics Requirements
- Expand Consumer Affordability Protections
- Make Illinois a Renewable Energy Leader and Phase Out Dirty Power
- Implement a Market-Based Solution That Supports Clean Power and Clean Air
- Electrify and Decarbonize Illinois’ Transportation Sector
- Support Communities Transitioning to Clean Energy
- Advance Equity in the Growing Clean Energy Economy
- Enhance Energy Efficiency in Illinois
“When it comes to clean energy innovation, Illinois is a leader in the Midwest, and by working together we can build on that progress to protect consumers and the climate,” said Governor Pritzker. “With these principles as a starting point, we will ensure any legislation on energy includes robust consumer protections as we work to increase transparency and restore the public’s faith in this process. I will be an advocate for ratepayers, so they know they will finally have a seat at the table. These principles represent guideposts for crafting a legislative proposal that puts consumers and climate first, and I look forward to working with our legislative partners, advocacy groups, and other concerned citizens to bring this effort home.”
The administration intends to reconvene working groups to focus on these principles as the foundation to achieve meaningful and comprehensive energy reform.
