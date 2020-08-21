First Alert: Slowly getting warmer, more humid

(KFVS) - The Heartland is slowly getting warmer and more humid over the next few days.
Afternoon highs today will be in the mid-80s.
By Sunday high temperatures will reach near 90. Feel-like temps will be slightly higher.
This afternoon there is also a slight chance for a shower and thunderstorms in our southeastern counties in western Kentucky and Tennessee.
It is possible some storms could creep into extreme southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
Storms should fizzle out after sunset.
Tonight will be mild and calm.
Shower chances pop back up again in our southeastern counties on Saturday afternoon.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm and mainly dry.
Much of next week looks dry with hotter and more humid weather returning.
