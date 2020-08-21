First Alert Friday Forecast

Our weather will slowly get warmer and more humid over the next few days as the unusual pattern of the past several days breaks down. In the meantime, a weak area of low pressure over the south will send enough moisture into the Heartland today and tomorrow for a slight chance of shower and thunderstorms, especially across southeastern counties. Highs this afternoon will be mainly in the mid 80s, with dew points creeping up a bit as well. A few showers or storms are likely this afternoon, but mainly in Ky, Tn….perhaps creeping into extreme SE MO and SE IL as well. They should fizzle after sunset…leading to a quiet and mild night.