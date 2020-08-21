A few isolated showers possible in our eastern counties tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are watching an area of low pressure in the mid levels of the atmosphere spin off to our southeast. We are close enough to where we are seeing cloudy skies across our southeastern counties with a sharp clearing line across our central counties. Under the clouds in our southeastern counties we are seeing scattered showers and storms. These storms are capable of producing very heavy rain and lightning. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall into the 70s. Lows tonight will range from the lower 60s north to the middle 60s south. We could see areas of fog develop again towards tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the middle to upper 80s.