FAA contacted after gyrocopter lands in field

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to gyrocopter that landed in a New Madrid County field on Thursday, Aug. 20.
Highway patrol said it is not clear if the aircraft crashed into the field off of County Road 733 or if it was an actual controlled emergency landing.
Troopers made contact with the owners of the gyrocopter in Sikeston.
The owners told troopers they made arrangements to remove the aircraft from the field on Friday morning.
MSHP said the FAA has been contacted and updated on the incident.
