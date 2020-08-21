Egyptian Health Department reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

By Ashley Smith | August 21, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 3:28 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of two Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

One is in Gallatin County, and the other is in White County.

To date, Saline County has had a total of 148 lab confirmed positives, including 3 deaths.

White County has had a total of 103 lab-confirmed positives.

Gallatin County has a total of 59 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including 2 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

