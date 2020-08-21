Egyptian Health Department reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of two Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
One is in Gallatin County, and the other is in White County.
To date, Saline County has had a total of 148 lab confirmed positives, including 3 deaths.
White County has had a total of 103 lab-confirmed positives.
Gallatin County has a total of 59 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including 2 deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.