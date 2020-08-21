City of Carbondale to hold election for 3 councilmembers

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will hold an election to choose three city councilmembers.
Information and petition forms will be available in the City Clerk’s Office starting on August 25. They are also available in the 2021 Candidate’s Guide, which can be found on the Illinois State Board of Elections website.
Signed and completed forms must be submitted to the clerk’s office during the statutory filing period of Monday, November 16 through Monday, November 23.
This election will be for seats currently held by Councilmembers Jessica Bradshaw, Carolin Harvey and Jeff Doherty. Each position is a four-year term.
If 13 or more candidates file petitions for the positions, a primary election will be held on Tuesday, February 23. The General Election will be held on April 6 and the elected city councilmembers will take office at the first city council meeting in May.
